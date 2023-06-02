“Police Seek Suspect Jason Lee Horner in Owatonna Homicide Investigation”

Jason Lee Horner : “Owatonna Police Seek Jason Lee Horner in Homicide Investigation”

The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect of a homicide investigation that took place on May 30, 2023. Jason Lee Horner, 38, has been identified as the suspect. Horner, a white male standing at 6 feet and 3 inches, weighing 215 pounds, has short brown hair and hazel eyes, and tattoos on his arms, hands, and legs. Authorities advise not to approach Horner if he is seen, but rather report his whereabouts to (507) 444-3800 or call 911.

News Source : https://www.kttc.com

