“Police seek suspect” Today : Albion authorities searching for perpetrator who caused fatal hit-and-run incident

Man Wanted for Murder and Assault in Albion, Michigan

Police in Albion, Michigan are currently searching for Orlando Capado Billingsley, 44, who is wanted for the murder of Stanley Wilson, 61, and assaulting another person on April 19. Billingsley is believed to have hit Wilson with a car, causing his death, and also caused injuries to another person during the same incident. He is facing charges of reckless driving causing death, driving with a suspended license causing death, and being a second habitual offender.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Sycamore Street where police were called to reports of a fight, possibly involving guns. They arrived to find a large crowd surrounding Wilson’s body, who had been hit by a car behind the apartments. Police have labeled Wilson’s death as an intentional act, stating that he was involved in the fight.

Tiffany Juvette Showers, 36, was also arrested in relation to the same incident and charged with aiding and abetting Billingsley, assault with intent to murder, and lying to a police officer.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Billingsley, who is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing around 195 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Albion Police Department at 517.629.7854 or call 911.

This incident has shocked the community of Albion, a small city in Calhoun County, Michigan. The death of Stanley Wilson has left his family and friends devastated. The police are doing everything in their power to bring justice for Wilson and his loved ones.

The incident also highlights the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of following traffic rules and regulations. Driving with a suspended license is a serious offense and can result in severe consequences, as seen in this case.

It is essential to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities to prevent similar incidents from occurring. The police rely on the community’s support to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

In conclusion, the search for Orlando Capado Billingsley continues, and the police urge anyone with information to come forward. The community of Albion mourns the loss of Stanley Wilson and hopes that justice is served soon. Reckless driving and driving with a suspended license can have severe consequences, and it is crucial to take road safety seriously.

News Source : Anna Skog

Source Link :Police seek suspect who hit, killed man in Albion/