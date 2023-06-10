Police Seek Suspects and Additional Victims in Austin Drive-By Shooting; 1 Fatality and 2 Injured Reported today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On the morning of June 10, 2023, WCCO Digital Headlines reported on a drive-by shooting that occurred in Austin, Minnesota the previous night. One man died and two others were injured when a Dodge Durango approached their vehicle and began firing. The vehicle then crashed into an unoccupied home. Police are searching for the Durango and two suspects, Cham Oman and Manamany Abella, who are considered armed and dangerous. The shooting is believed to have been targeted and is still under investigation. Two victims remain in serious but stable condition, while two other passengers fled the scene and their whereabouts are unknown. WCCO Staff provided the report.

News Source : WCCO Staff

Source Link :1 dead, 2 injured in Austin drive-by shooting; police searching for suspects, additional victims/