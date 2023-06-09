Police Seize Suspected Stolen Property in Black Country Raids

suspected stolen property : Police seize suspected stolen property from burglary gang in Black Country

West Midlands Police have arrested four men, aged 29 to 42, in connection with recent commercial burglaries across the Midlands. Officers from the Major Crimes unit executed search warrants on four homes and a large industrial unit in Watery Lane, Willenhall, where it is believed the gang were operating from. A large amount of evidence, including suspected stolen property, was seized from the locations. Police are appealing to potential victims of the group’s thefts to come forward and assist in identifying the recovered property. The Major Crimes Proactive Team can be contacted on Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting crime reference 20/19566/23. Operation Target, which aims to tackle serious and organised crime offences, was launched by the police prior to the arrests.

