“Police Shoot and Kill Christopher Swanger in Boulder”

Posted on May 26, 2023

Christopher Swanger has been identified as the 36-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Boulder on Thursday night, according to authorities. The image provided shows the location where the incident occurred.

News Source : CBS-Denver

