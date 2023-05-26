“Police Shoot and Kill Christopher Swanger in Boulder”

“Christopher Swanger: Victim of Fatal Police Shooting in Boulder” : “Boulder police shoot and kill Christopher Swanger”

Christopher Swanger has been identified as the 36-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Boulder on Thursday night, according to authorities. The image provided shows the location where the incident occurred.

Read Full story : Christopher Swanger identified as man shot and killed by police in Boulder /

News Source : CBS-Denver

Boulder police shooting Christopher Swanger death Officer involved shooting Boulder Police brutality Boulder Justice for Christopher Swanger