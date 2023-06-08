Police shoot and kill Jordan A. Richardson after fleeing traffic stop in Rantoul, Illinois

Jordan A. Richardson : Suspect Jordan A. Richardson fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop in Rantoul, IL

An 18-year-old man from Rantoul, Illinois, named Jordan A. Richardson, was shot and killed by a police officer after fleeing a traffic stop. The incident occurred on Wednesday after cannabis was found in the vehicle Richardson was the passenger in. According to reports, Richardson ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it up and continued running. He then fell to the ground and turned towards an officer with the gun still in his hand, which prompted the officer to fire a single shot, hitting Richardson in the chest. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated by police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation, and the findings and evidence will be forwarded to the county’s state attorney for review. Rantoul is located about 110 miles south of Chicago.

News Source : WAND-TV

