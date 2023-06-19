Police Shoot Robbery Suspect at Alderwood Mall

Police Respond to Robbery with Shooting at Alderwood Mall

Authorities were called to Alderwood Mall after a robbery was reported at one of the stores. Upon arrival, police confronted the suspects who attempted to flee the scene. Shots were fired by law enforcement, resulting in one individual being injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The mall was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

