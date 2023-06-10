Police shooting at 31st and Van Brunt leaves one injured and two dead on Friday night in Kansas City today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night, an encounter between a Kansas City police officer and five people near a McDonald’s restaurant on the East Side resulted in three people being shot, two of whom died. The details of the incident were unclear, and it was not known whether anyone other than the officer fired a gun. A firearm was found at the scene, but it was too early to determine its origin. The officer had not yet been interviewed, and investigators had not reviewed surveillance footage. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating the incident, and its findings would be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether the shooting was lawful.

Kansas City police shooting 31st and Van Brunt shooting Police-involved shooting in Kansas City Fatal shooting in Kansas City Investigation into Kansas City police shooting

News Source : Bill Lukitsch

Source Link :2 dead, 1 injured in Kansas City police shooting Friday night at 31st and Van Brunt/