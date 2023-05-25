Police shooting Dayton today : Police shoot sword-wielding naked man in Dayton

Posted on May 25, 2023

An officer-involved shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio, after police were called to the area to investigate reports of gunshots. The incident involved a naked man carrying a sword, who was shot and is now in a non-life-threatening condition in hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

