Police shooting Dayton today : Police shoot sword-wielding naked man in Dayton

Police shoot sword-wielding man without clothes in Dayton today 2023.
An officer-involved shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio, after police were called to the area to investigate reports of gunshots. The incident involved a naked man carrying a sword, who was shot and is now in a non-life-threatening condition in hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.
News Source : Sarah Bean
