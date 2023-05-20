“police shooting in Albuquerque”: Police Shooting in Southwest Albuquerque Leaves One Injured – KRQE NEWS 13 – Stay Updated with Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos

Boxers who took part in Tapia Fight Night at the Rio Rancho Events Center received frozen checks, leading to a KRQE News 13 investigation into the ongoing civil dispute between the co-promoters. Video footage contains investigative conversations with Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee, providing more context on the issue.

