“Police shooting in Gampola” today : School Student Injured and Pet Dog Killed in Gampola Police Shooting Incident

School Student Injured and Pet Dog Killed in Gampola Police Shooting Incident today 2023.

A 19-year-old school student was injured and a pet dog was killed in a shooting incident involving the police in Abadeniya Gampola. Police officers received information about the possession of illegal liquor at the house and planned to conduct an inspection when the dog inside the house allegedly attempted to attack the officers, leading them to fire shots in the air. Two officers were bitten by the dog during the confrontation, and the dog was ultimately killed. A school child in the vicinity was also injured as a result of the gunfire.

News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst

