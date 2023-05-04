police shooting : Inquest reveals mother of man fatally shot by Brisbane police was concerned about his potential for harm and feared for his safety

The death of Mohamad Ikraam Bahram, who was shot dead by police in Brisbane’s central business district after stabbing a tourist, is currently under investigation. During an inquest into his death, it was revealed that Bahram’s mother had expressed concerns about her son’s mental state and the fact that he was not taking his medication for schizophrenia. According to barrister Peter O’Connor, who is representing the family, Bahram’s mother had warned healthcare workers multiple times that her son could end up hurting someone and dying as a result.

Bahram had been taken off antipsychotic injections and put on oral medication in October 2019. However, his mother arrived at his mental health service in December 2019 to raise concerns that Bahram was not taking his medication. The inquest heard that Bahram was angry and refused to get out of the car. Dr Shuichi Suetani, a community psychiatrist at Browns Plains Community Health Service, said that it was hard to differentiate between “the illness” and an individual “demonstrating frustration.” He added that Bahram had been “consistent” about not wanting the injections, even when he was well.

The inquest also heard that Bahram was admitted to hospital in December 2019, after he attempted to take a flight to Sydney without telling his family and was stopped by federal police. After his discharge from the hospital, he reportedly experienced paranoia and believed that “gangs were after him.” He also told his brother that the government wanted to kill him. As a result, he was given an antipsychotic injection on 7 February 2020, about two weeks before the attack.

Bahram’s case manager, social worker Saputra Mulyadi, said that oral medication is important for patients to take when restarting injections, something Bahram did not do continuously. He was last reviewed by a mental health treating team on 18 February – four days before his death.

The inquest heard on Wednesday that Sr Const David Eiser, who was called to the scene, “feared for his life” as Bahram ran at him with a knife in hand. Det Sgt Donna Green from Queensland police’s ethical standards command also told the inquest she believed the officers who responded to the attack had acted appropriately and in “self-defence.”

Bahram’s case highlights the importance of mental health support and the need to ensure that individuals are taking their prescribed medication. It also raises questions about the availability and effectiveness of mental health services in Australia. With the ongoing pandemic, mental health issues have become more prevalent, and it is crucial that individuals receive the support they need to manage their conditions effectively.

Crisis support services are available 24 hours a day, including Lifeline (13 11 14), Suicide Call Back Service (1300 659 467), Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800), MensLine Australia (1300 78 99 78), and Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636).

News Source : Eden Gillespie

Source Link :Mother of man shot dead by Brisbane police feared he could hurt someone and ‘end up dead’, inquest hears | Brisbane/