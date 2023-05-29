police shooting investigation Burbank today : Investigation by CA Department of Justice into Burbank Police’s deadly shooting incident

Investigation into Fatal Police Shooting in Burbank Initiated by CA Department of Justice today 2023.
The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation into a fatal police shooting that occurred in Burbank over the weekend. According to reports, police fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened to start shooting people in The Home Depot parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.
News Source : CBS Los Angeles
