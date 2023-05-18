“Police shooting investigation naked man” today : D.A. set to disclose investigation results into fatal shooting of unclothed man by police

1) #PoliceBrutality

The district attorney, Ernie Lee, will release the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of James Lanier earlier this year. The incident occurred on February 24th outside the Express Mini Market in Wallace, North Carolina. The store owner reported that Lanier was naked and disturbing customers inside the business. When police arrived, the owner said Lanier charged at the officer, who tased him before firing three shots. The State Bureau of Investigation has recently completed its investigation, and Lee will release his findings on whether the shooting was justified or not. Lanier’s family has questioned why an unarmed and naked man was seen as a threat and has criticized the police for taking four days to release any information about the shooting.

Lanier’s family has suggested that he was dealing with mental health issues and should not have been killed. Yamaneka Brice, Lanier’s sister, spoke out after the shooting, saying that her brother did not deserve to die. The case has sparked debate about police use of force and the treatment of individuals with mental health issues. The release of Lee’s findings will be closely watched by Lanier’s family and the wider community. The incident has once again highlighted the need for improved training for law enforcement officers dealing with people who may be experiencing mental health crises. The outcome of the investigation will be an important step in holding police accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served.

News Source : https://www.witn.com

