“Police shooting” : Police fatally shoot boyfriend after mother and three kids found dead

The Tragic End to a Horrific Crime: Suspect in Lake Wales Murders Killed by Law Enforcement Officer

The man accused of murdering a Lake Wales mother and her three children was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer at a motel north of Orlando on Wednesday, according to police.

The Crime That Shook the Community

The murder of a mother and her three children is a heinous crime that has shocked the Lake Wales community. The victims, 33-year-old Mercedes Stone and her children, 11-year-old Jada, 9-year-old Jai, and 5-year-old Jax, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The police launched a massive manhunt for the suspect, 30-year-old Ernst Cherizard, who was Mercedes’ ex-boyfriend and the father of her youngest child.

The authorities had warned the public that Cherizard was armed and dangerous and had urged anyone who had information about his whereabouts to come forward. The FBI had even offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The End of the Manhunt

The manhunt for Cherizard came to an end on Wednesday when a law enforcement officer spotted him at a motel in Haines City, about 40 miles north of Orlando. The officer, who has not been identified, confronted Cherizard, but he tried to flee, and a shootout ensued.

The officer shot and killed Cherizard, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The Aftermath

The Lake Wales community is still reeling from the tragic loss of Mercedes Stone and her children. The police have not yet released any information about the motive behind the murders, but they have said that the investigation is ongoing.

Mercedes’ family has released a statement thanking the authorities for their hard work and dedication in bringing Cherizard to justice. They have also asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

The killing of Cherizard has raised questions about police use of force and whether the officer who shot him acted appropriately. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure in cases involving law enforcement officers.

Conclusion

The murder of Mercedes Stone and her children is a tragedy that has shocked the Lake Wales community. The end of the manhunt for the suspect, Ernst Cherizard, is a relief for the community, but it does not bring back the lives that were lost. The investigation into the motive behind the murders and the circumstances surrounding Cherizard’s death is ongoing, and the community will be looking for answers in the coming days and weeks.

News Source : FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Source Link :Mother and three kids death, boyfriend shot and killed by police/