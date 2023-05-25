“Police shooting San Francisco” today : Police Shoot and Kill Armed Man Following Standoff in San Francisco | Comfort Zone

Posted on May 25, 2023

Police Shooting and Standoff in San Francisco Ends in Death of Armed Man
A burglary suspect armed with a firearm lost his life in a police shooting in San Francisco on Friday. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) reported that their officers were dispatched to the scene in response to a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect repeatedly defied orders to drop his weapon and vacate the premises, prompting three and a half hours of negotiations before at least one officer discharged their weapon. The suspect succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

