Police shooting Today : Guildford Shooting: Police Identify Man Fatally Shot on Tuesday

Surrey’s Sixth Homicide Victim Identified as Jayden Prasad

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the man who was fatally shot in a strip mall parking lot in Guildford on Tuesday, May 2, as Jayden Prasad, 20, of Surrey. Prasad is the city’s sixth homicide victim this year.

According to reports, Surrey Mounties received a call at 8 p.m. regarding the shooting, which took place in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but Prasad succumbed to his injuries while the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, of the IHIT, stated that Prasad was “known to police” and that the incident was targeted, with ties to the BC Gang Conflict. A possible suspect vehicle was found a short time later in Langley, with indications that an attempt was made to set it on fire.

Dhesi urged anyone with dashcam video or CCTV in the area of 148 Street and 108 Avenue in Surrey on May 2 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., and 200 Street and 36 Avenue in Langley between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The IHIT has released Prasad’s identification to help build a timeline of his activities leading up to the homicide. Investigations are ongoing, and the police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Prasad’s death is yet another reminder of the rising gun violence in Surrey and the Lower Mainland. Despite the efforts of the police and the government, the number of gun-related crimes continues to increase, leaving many families devastated and communities in fear.

As the investigation into Prasad’s death continues, it is essential that the authorities stay vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The public also has a critical role to play in ensuring the safety of their communities by reporting any suspicious activity to the police.

In the meantime, our thoughts go out to Prasad’s family and friends, who are undoubtedly grieving his loss. No one deserves to die this way, and we must work together as a society to put an end to these senseless acts of violence.

News Source : Tom Zytaruk

Source Link :Police ID man shot dead in Guildford Tuesday/