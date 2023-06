“Anjali victim” : Deceased Anjali Identified as Victim: Police Sources

Police sources have confirmed that the individual who passed away is Anjali, who had left her residence to purchase milk. A picture can be found at https://images.mid-day.com/images/images/2023/jun/jun07-kejriw_d.jpg.

Read Full story : Uttar Pradesh: 35-year-old woman shot dead in Meerut /

News Source : Mid-day

Uttar Pradesh news Meerut crime Woman shot dead in UP Murder in Meerut Criminal activity in Uttar Pradesh