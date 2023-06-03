Police sub-inspector booked for murdering wife, victim identified as V Shilpa, accused named Ramesh Kumar

Ramesh Kumar, suspect in wife’s murder case : Bengaluru police sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar booked for murdering wife V Shilpa over domestic violence

A police sub-inspector, Ramesh Kumar, has been accused of murdering his wife, V Shilpa, whom he married almost a year ago. Shilpa’s father filed a complaint with the Begur police, accusing his son-in-law of killing her over domestic violence. The families had opposed their marriage, but they went ahead with a registered marriage as they were in love. Ramesh returned home from an investigation and found Shilpa hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom. He informed the police, his family members, and in-laws. Ramesh has been detained for questioning.

News Source : TNN

