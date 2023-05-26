“Police surveillance Winooski gas station” today : Winooski Gas Station Under Heavy Police Surveillance

Winooski Gas Station Under Heavy Police Surveillance today 2023.

Winooski Police responded to a gas station on Main Street in Vermont on Friday morning, with a significant presence at the Citgo at Main and Bellevue. Police set up crime scene tape and fencing to block the view for onlookers and passing cars and a white Dodge pickup truck parked at the gas station was being investigated. At this point, Winooski Police are not commenting on what is happening, only saying that there is an “open investigation” and more details would be released.

News Source : Rob Taylor

