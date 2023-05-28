Police team attacked by women in Booh Havelian village; sub-inspector Sunita Rani and Home Guard jawan Gurbhej Singh victimized

“Booh Havelian police attack: Suspect women members of family identified” : Police Team Attacked by Women in Booh Havelian Village, Sub-Inspector Sunita Rani and Home Guard Jawan Gurbhej Singh Injured

In the village of Booh Havelian, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Harike police station, a police team was assaulted by three female members of a family on Thursday. During the altercation, Sub-Inspector Sunita Rani and the SHO were attacked, and the uniform of Home Guard jawan Gurbhej Singh was torn.

News Source : The Tribune India

