Police team attacked by women in Booh Havelian village; sub-inspector Sunita Rani and Home Guard jawan Gurbhej Singh victimized

Posted on May 28, 2023

“Booh Havelian police attack: Suspect women members of family identified” : Police Team Attacked by Women in Booh Havelian Village, Sub-Inspector Sunita Rani and Home Guard Jawan Gurbhej Singh Injured

In the village of Booh Havelian, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Harike police station, a police team was assaulted by three female members of a family on Thursday. During the altercation, Sub-Inspector Sunita Rani and the SHO were attacked, and the uniform of Home Guard jawan Gurbhej Singh was torn.

News Source : The Tribune India

