Police track down suspect in deadly road rage incident in Aurora, Colorado

“Francisco Zavaleta Morales” (victim name) : Police track down suspect in deadly road rage incident in Aurora, Arturo Moreno Torres arrested

New information about the deadly road rage incident in Aurora, Colorado has been released in a police affidavit obtained by FOX31. The altercation occurred in Aurora’s Hoffman Heights Neighborhood, and shots were heard on May 1 by off-camera neighbors. According to the affidavit, two drivers were driving recklessly along East 13th Place, resulting in an altercation and the shooting of a 28-year-old man. The victim was able to drive himself to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus before succumbing to his injuries. The suspect, Arturo Moreno Torres, was arrested on Friday, May 28, after the Direct Action Response Team (DART) and the department’s gang unit tracked down a truck believed to be involved in the incident. The DART team has made 90 felony arrests and 81 misdemeanor arrests, seized 23 guns, and recovered 52 motor vehicles since January.

News Source : Vicente Arenas

