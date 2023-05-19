“Police training centre facilities reviews”: Police Training Centres Reviewed by IG for Facilities

Sindh Inspector General of Police Reviews Police Training Standards

The Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, recently chaired a meeting on police training standards to review the facilities available at the police training centres and colleges.

Meeting Details

The meeting was held at the Central Police Office and was attended by various officials including the additional IG training, DIG training, Saeedabad Training College principal, and Razzaqabad Training Centre principal. The principals of other police training centres participated in the meeting through video link.

Facilities at Training Centres and Colleges

The Training Center Saeedabad principal briefed the meeting in detail on the facilities being provided to police officers and recruits at the training centres and colleges, as well as the curricular and extra-curricular activities. He also discussed renovation of training centres and colleges, construction works and installation of umbrellas on pickets.

Appreciation for Excellent Performance

The provincial police chief appreciated the principals of Razzaqabad, Shahdadpur, Shahid Hayat Training College Saeedabad, PTC Skarand, Jan Nawaz Training School, Ganju Tucker Training School, Khairpur Training School, and Larkana Training Centre for their excellent performance in police training.

Smart Camera Installation

IGP Memon suggested that smart cameras should be installed at the entrances of the training centres and colleges to enhance security.

Recognition for Staff Performance

Memon also urged that a list of staff engaged in the cleanliness and maintenance of the barracks should be prepared so that they could be rewarded for their performance.

Training for Police Station Head Officers

The police station head officers should not be deployed without training, said Memon, and all possible arrangements should be made to appoint the 54 police personnel who had completed the training and course for the head constable and accountant.

Reshuffle in Different Districts and Units

On the same day, a reshuffle was made in different districts and units of the Sindh police. SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai has been posted as the Hyderabad SSP replacing SSP Amjad Shaikh who has been transferred to Shikarpur. Dr Farrukh Raza has been posted as the Jamshoro SSP and SSP Bashir Brohi as the SP Operation 1 Counter-Terrorism Department Karachi. SSP Irfan Samo has been transferred to Kashmore district while SSP Imran Qureshi has been posted as the AIG state management CPO. SSP Abid Baloch has been posted as the Sanghar SSP. SP Zahra Parveen has been posted as the Tharparkar SP and SSP Mahzur Ali as the Shaheed Benazirabad SSP.

Conclusion

The review of police training standards and the reshuffle in different districts and units of the Sindh police reflect the efforts being made to improve the performance of law enforcement agencies in the province. The installation of smart cameras and recognition for staff performance are positive steps towards enhancing the security and efficiency of police training centres and colleges.

