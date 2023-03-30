Political satirist Mark Russell dies at 90.

Mark Russell, the renowned political satirist, took aim at Washington as his primary target. When asked if he employed any writers, he responded affirmatively: “Yes, indeed – 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 90.

In the world of political satire, Washington was Mark Russell’s favorite target. With sharp wit and astute analysis, he exposed the foibles and follies of those in power. However, Russell did not confine his criticism to just one individual – he had plenty of material to work with, thanks to the 535 members of Congress.

During his long and illustrious career, Mark Russell made a name for himself as one of America’s most beloved political satirists. His unique brand of humor was at once witty, insightful, and often incisive. He used humor as a tool to expose the hypocrisy, corruption, and absurdity of the political world.

Of course, Russell’s primary focus was Washington, DC, where he had a field day taking aim at politicians, lobbyists, and other figures of power. He was famous for his one-liners, such as “The primary difference between a politician and a snail is that one leaves a slimy trail and the other is a gastropod.” But Russell was also keenly aware of the inner workings of Capitol Hill, and he used his insights to great effect in his comedy.

When asked if he had any writers, Russell replied, “Oh, yes – 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” He understood that the political world was a never-ending source of material, and he used it to his advantage. Although he poked fun at both Democrats and Republicans, Russell was never afraid to take on the powerful interests that threatened to undermine democracy.

Mark Russell’s legacy as a political satirist will long outlast him. He was a true master of his craft, and his humor will continue to inspire and entertain fans for generations to come. As we reflect on his passing, we can take comfort in the fact that his humor helped to make the world a little bit brighter, even in the darkest of times.

Source : @nytimesarts



Washington was the political satirist Mark Russell’s main quarry. Did he have any writers? “Oh, yes — 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” He has died at 90. https://t.co/0lCJAUnlHT— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) March 30, 2023

Washington was the political satirist Mark Russell’s main quarry. Did he have any writers? “Oh, yes — 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” He has died at 90. https://t.co/0lCJAUnlHT — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) March 30, 2023