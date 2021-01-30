Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news tonight from Polk County. It announces the unexpected death of Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney. She’s served as Polk County Treasurer since 1989. The residents of Polk County elected her to seven terms (32 years) in office. pic.twitter.com/hnrEL6qPaI — Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) January 30, 2021

