Polly Livingston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has Died.

February 5, 2021
Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

adam muto @MrMuto Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time, passed away recently. She had a wonderful and unmistakeable voice and was always a joy to have in recording sessions. Polly Lou really liked playing TT and she’ll be sorely missed.

Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time, passed away recently. She had a wonderful and unmistakeable voice and was always a joy to have in recording sessions. Polly Lou really liked playing TT and she'll be sorely missed.
