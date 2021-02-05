Polly Livingston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has Died.

Polly Lou Livingston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time, passed away recently. She had a wonderful and unmistakeable voice and was always a joy to have in recording sessions. Polly Lou really liked playing TT and she'll be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/0rUql0gKFP — adam muto (@MrMuto) February 5, 2021



