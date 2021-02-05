Polly Livingston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has Died.

Polly Lou Livingston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time has Died.
Polly Lou Livingston, The voice of Tree Trunks on Adventure Time, passed away recently. She had a wonderful and unmistakeable voice and was always a joy to have in recording sessions. Polly Lou really liked playing TT and she'll be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/0rUql0gKFP
— adam muto (@MrMuto) February 5, 2021
