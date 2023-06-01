Discovering Germany’s Forgotten Prehistoric Landmark

Introduction

Stonehenge is a prehistoric landmark that is known around the world, but in central Germany, there is a circular settlement that is somewhat overshadowed by its British counterpart. The wooden edifices at Pommelte, known as the Ringheiligtum, are at least as old as the standing stones in England. However, Pommelte is not a major attraction in Germany, but local tourism officials are hoping to change that with a new clay visitor centre built using Early Bronze Age methods.

The New Visitor Centre

The new visitor centre at the Ringheiligtum provides information about the site and the history of the region. However, the most impressive part of the centre is the structure itself. The building is made of 130 tonnes of clay that was tamped down by hand, layer by layer. The circular shape of the building corresponds to archaeological findings, conveying an impression of the Early Bronze Age buildings that once stood in the area.

Germany’s Stonehenge

The Ringheiligtum is located south of the city of Magdeburg in former Communist East Germany. It is a ring-shaped ritual site that archaeologists believe was used thousands of years ago for astronomical purposes. The site was only discovered from the air in 1991 and was completely excavated between 2005 and 2008. Some archaeologists refer to the site as “Germany’s Stonehenge” because of its structure, diameter, and age. However, unlike Stonehenge, the Ringheiligtum did not consist of large stones but thousands of wooden stakes.

History of the Ringheiligtum

The use of Pommelte as a site of rituals began in the late Neolithic period, about 4,800 years ago, and ended 3,900 years ago in the Early Bronze Age. The site was the largest settlement in Central Europe during that time. The Ringheiligtum was the centre of the settlement, and it was used for religious and astronomical purposes. The wooden stakes were arranged in concentric circles, and the site was used for rituals that included offerings to the gods, feasting, and possibly even human sacrifice.

Reconstruction of the Ringheiligtum

A reconstruction of the original Ringheiligtum has been open to visitors since 2016 and is free to access all year round. The reconstruction provides visitors with an idea of what the site would have looked like during the Neolithic and Early Bronze Age periods. It includes wooden stakes arranged in concentric circles, a wooden platform, and other features that would have been used during rituals.

Conclusion

The Ringheiligtum at Pommelte is a forgotten prehistoric landmark that is as old as Stonehenge. The site is believed to have been used for religious and astronomical purposes during the Neolithic and Early Bronze Age periods. The new clay visitor centre built using Early Bronze Age methods provides visitors with information about the site and its history. The reconstruction of the original Ringheiligtum allows visitors to experience what the site would have looked like during the prehistoric periods. The Ringheiligtum may not be as well-known as Stonehenge, but it is a site of great historical and cultural significance that is worth visiting.

