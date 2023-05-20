“Pompano Beach shooting”: One dead and two injured in Pompano Beach shooting under investigation by BSO

A shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida on Friday night has left one person dead and two injured. Emergency services found three adult males with gunshot wounds and transported them to a nearby hospital, where one victim died. Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims and have not yet made any arrests. The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Scene and Homicide units have asked anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers.

Read Full story : BSO investigating Pompano Beach shooting that left one dead, two injured /

News Source : CBS Miami Team

1. Pompano Beach shooting

2. BSO investigation

3. One dead, two injured

4. Gun violence in Pompano Beach

5. Crime in Broward County