Pooja Bedi Daughter – Pooja Bedi Husband – Mother : Pooja Bedi’s Daughter Aalia Ebrahim: All You Need to Know

Everything You Should Know About Aalia Ebrahim, Pooja Bedi’s Daughter

Introduction

Pooja Bedi is a well-known Bollywood actress who has also made a name for herself as a television anchor, talk show host, and a writer. Her daughter, Alaya Furniturewala, has followed in her footsteps and is also carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Pooja Bedi’s husband, Farhan Furniturewala, is a prominent businessman who has made a name for himself in the real estate industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at Pooja Bedi’s daughter, husband, and mother, and explore their lives and careers in detail.

Pooja Bedi’s Daughter – Alaya Furniturewala

Alaya Furniturewala was born on November 28, 1997, to Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala. She is the granddaughter of the late actor Kabir Bedi and the niece of the Bollywood actress, Parveen Dusanj Bedi. Alaya completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and then went on to study acting at the New York Film Academy.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she played the lead role opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film was a commercial success and Alaya was praised for her performance. She was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Alaya is active on social media and has a large following on Instagram. She often posts photos and videos of herself, her family, and her travels.

Pooja Bedi’s Husband – Farhan Furniturewala

Farhan Furniturewala is a prominent businessman who has made a name for himself in the real estate industry. He is the founder and managing director of Furniturewalla FW, a luxury furniture and lifestyle store in Mumbai. Farhan is also the co-founder of Furniturewalla Legacy, a company that specializes in the restoration and preservation of antique furniture.

Farhan was born on August 23, 1968, in Mumbai. He completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and then went on to study business management at the University of Massachusetts in the United States.

Farhan married Pooja Bedi in 1994, but the couple separated in 2003. They have two children together, Alaya and Omar.

Pooja Bedi’s Mother

Pooja Bedi’s mother is Protima Bedi, who was a well-known model and actress in the 1970s and 1980s. Protima was born on October 12, 1948, in Delhi. She started her career as a model and then went on to become an actress. She appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including Shabnam (1964), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), and Bazaar (1982).

Protima was also a trained classical dancer and started the Nrityagram dance village in Bangalore in 1990. The village is a center for the study and practice of classical Indian dance and has gained international recognition.

Protima was tragically killed in a landslide in 1998 while on a pilgrimage to the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. She was 49 years old at the time of her death.

Conclusion

Pooja Bedi’s daughter, husband, and mother have each made a name for themselves in their respective fields. Alaya Furniturewala is a rising star in Bollywood, while Farhan Furniturewala is a prominent businessman in the real estate industry. Protima Bedi was a well-known model, actress, and dancer who made a significant contribution to the arts in India. Together, they form a talented and accomplished family that has left a lasting mark on Indian society.

