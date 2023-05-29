Pooja Bedi Mother – Kabir Bedi Daughter -wife – Net Worth : Pooja Bedi: The Daughter of Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi’s Daughter: Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi is a well-known Indian actress, television talk show host, and newspaper columnist. She is the daughter of the famous Indian actor Kabir Bedi and the late Indian classical dancer Protima Bedi. Pooja Bedi was born on May 11, 1970, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Early Life and Career of Pooja Bedi’s Mother, Protima Bedi

Protima Bedi was born on October 12, 1948, in Delhi, India. She was a well-known Indian classical dancer, model, and actress. Protima Bedi was the daughter of a well-known Indian diplomat, Lieutenant General Laxmi Narayan Bedi.

Protima Bedi started learning dance at a young age and soon became a skilled classical dancer. She was a student of the famous Indian classical dancer, Kelucharan Mohapatra. Protima Bedi was also a model and acted in a few movies.

In 1975, Protima Bedi established the first-ever professional dance company in India, called “Nrityagram”. Nrityagram is a dance village located near Bangalore, India. It is a center for learning, practicing, and performing Indian classical dance forms.

Protima Bedi was a free-spirited woman who believed in living life to the fullest. She was known for her unconventional lifestyle and her outspoken nature. Protima Bedi passed away in 1998, in a tragic accident while on a trek in the Himalayas.

Kabir Bedi – Pooja Bedi’s Father

Kabir Bedi is a famous Indian actor who has appeared in numerous Bollywood and Hollywood movies. He was born on January 16, 1946, in Lahore, Pakistan. Kabir Bedi’s father was a famous Indian author, Baba Pyare Lal Bedi.

Kabir Bedi started his acting career in the 1970s and soon became a well-known actor in India. He is best known for his role as Sandokan in the Italian television series “Sandokan” which aired in the late 1970s.

In addition to his acting career, Kabir Bedi is also a voice actor and has lent his voice to various animated movies and TV series. He has also worked as a television presenter and has hosted various TV shows.

Kabir Bedi has been married four times and has three children. His first marriage was to Protima Bedi, with whom he had two children – Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi. His second marriage was to British fashion designer Susan Humphreys, and his third marriage was to Indian television presenter Nikki Bedi.

Kabir Bedi’s fourth marriage was to Parveen Dusanj, a British-born investment banker. They got married in 2016 in a private ceremony in Alibaug, India.

Pooja Bedi – Kabir Bedi’s Daughter

Pooja Bedi is the daughter of Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi. She was born on May 11, 1970, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Pooja Bedi is an actress, television host, and newspaper columnist.

Pooja Bedi started her acting career in the 1990s and has appeared in numerous Bollywood movies. She is also a television personality and has hosted several TV shows.

In addition to her acting career, Pooja Bedi is a well-known newspaper columnist. She writes on various topics such as relationships, parenting, and social issues.

Pooja Bedi has two children, a daughter named Alaya Furniturewala and a son named Omar Furniturewala. Alaya Furniturewala is also an actress and made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the movie “Jawaani Jaaneman”.

Pooja Bedi’s Net Worth

Pooja Bedi’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. She has earned her wealth through her acting career, television shows, and newspaper columns. In addition, Pooja Bedi is also a businesswoman and has launched her line of jewelry and home decor.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pooja Bedi is the daughter of the famous Indian actor Kabir Bedi and the late Indian classical dancer Protima Bedi. Her mother, Protima Bedi, was a well-known model, actress, and classical dancer who founded the dance village “Nrityagram”. Kabir Bedi, Pooja Bedi’s father, is a famous Indian actor who has appeared in numerous Bollywood and Hollywood movies.

Pooja Bedi is an actress, television host, and newspaper columnist. She has two children, a daughter named Alaya Furniturewala and a son named Omar Furniturewala. Pooja Bedi’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

Through this article, we have explored the life and career of Pooja Bedi’s mother, Kabir Bedi, daughter, and wife. We hope that you found this article informative and interesting.

