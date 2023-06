നടൻ പൂജപ്പുര രവി അന്തരിച്ചു

Poojappura Ravi, a well-known Malayalam actor, passed away. He was a talented actor who was loved by his fans. Ravi had contributed to the film industry for many years and will be remembered for his outstanding performances.

May his soul rest in peace.

Malayalam film industry Poojappura Ravi death Tribute to Poojappura Ravi Career of Poojappura Ravi Malayalam cinema actor