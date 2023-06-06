“Pool Skimmer Net” : Professional Pool Hand Leaf Skimmer Net with 12″ Aluminum Pole for Spa, Hot Tub, and Pool Cleaning – Ultra Fine Mesh Netting Bag Basket for Clearing Even the Smallest Debris in Ponds, Inflatable Pools, and Kiddie Pools.

Professional Hand Leaf Skimmer Net with 12″ Aluminum Pole for Spas, Hot Tubs, and Pools – Ultra Fine Mesh Netting Bag for Cleaning the Finest Debris, Including Small Kid and Kiddie Inflatable Pools and Ponds – U.S. Pool Supply



Price: $12.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 03:52:45 UTC – Details)





A clean pool is an essential part of having a great swimming experience. However, it requires regular maintenance, and one of the most tedious tasks is removing leaves and debris from the water. This is where the U.S. Pool Supply Professional Spa, Hot Tub, Pond or Pool Hand Leaf Skimmer Net comes in handy. This 2-foot long leaf skimmer is perfect for daily use, providing fast, easy and efficient cleanup of leaves and debris in spas, hot tubs, ponds, small swimming pools or inflatable kiddie pools.

The net frame of this skimmer measures 11 inches wide by 12 inches long, with a 6-inch deep durable ultra-fine mesh netting basket. It includes a detachable 12-inch aluminum pole handle, making the total length 2 feet (24 inches). The net is sturdy yet lightweight, with a little bit of flex for easier maneuvering. The large volume ultra-fine mesh netting bag basket allows it to collect more debris at a time, and is very effective at holding the leaves within the net bag while maneuvering the skimmer throughout the water.

The durable plastic frame of this skimmer is safe for use in all types of pools, and it won’t mar pool liners. It is easy to use, and the long pole ensures that you can reach even the deepest parts of your pool. This skimmer is built to last, and if you’re not satisfied with it at any time within one year of purchase, the manufacturer offers a refund or replacement.

Keeping your pool clean is essential not only for your enjoyment but also for your health. A dirty pool can harbor bacteria and other harmful microorganisms, which can cause infections and other health problems. With the U.S. Pool Supply Professional Spa, Hot Tub, Pond or Pool Hand Leaf Skimmer Net, you can ensure that your pool is free of debris and other contaminants, making it a safe and enjoyable place to swim and relax.

In conclusion, the U.S. Pool Supply Professional Spa, Hot Tub, Pond or Pool Hand Leaf Skimmer Net is an excellent investment for anyone who values a clean and well-maintained pool. It is easy to use, lightweight, and sturdy, with a durable plastic frame that is safe for all types of pools. With its large volume ultra-fine mesh netting bag basket, you can collect more debris at a time, making cleaning your pool a breeze. So, if you want to enjoy a clean and healthy pool, consider investing in this high-quality leaf skimmer today!



