“Pop Stars” Today : Celebrities in the Music Industry Who Passed Away Too Young

From S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole to The Wanted’s Tom Parker, these stars’ lives were cut short under tragic circumstances. In recent years, the entertainment industry has been rocked by the sudden deaths of beloved musicians, actors, and performers. Here are just a few of the stars who were taken too soon.

Moonbin

On April 19, 2023, Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead at his home in Seoul. The singer and actor, born Moon Bin, was 25. His death was confirmed by the group’s label in a statement shared on social media. “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” local police said in a statement published by Yonhap News.

Paul Cattermole

S Club 7 confirmed in early April 2023 that their bandmate, Paul Cattermole, had died at the age 46, though the cause of death was unknown at the time. The news came after the group announced a reunion and European arena tour. “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the group wrote on Instagram of Cattermole’s death.

Tom Parker

Nearly two years after first being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, The Wanted’s Tom Parker died at the age of 33. The news was shared by his wife, Kelsey, on Instagram on March 30, 2022; she said the singer had died earlier that day with his family by his side. Parker shared daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi Thomas with Kelsey, whom he married in 2018.

Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis

Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, an original member of LFO, died in March 2023. His former bandmate, Brad Fischetti, confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared on March 30. Gillis, who was in the band from 1995 to 1998, was 47 at the time of his death, according to Variety.

Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died in September 2021 following a breast cancer diagnosis. She was 39. The news was shared by her mother, in a post shared to the singer’s Instagram page. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning,” her mom, Marie, wrote.

Devin Lima

Five years before LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis’ death, another band member, David Lima, died at age 41. Fischetti confirmed the news at the time to New York Post’s Page Six. “It is with a truly broken heart that I confirm that Harold ‘Devin’ Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer,” he said in the 2018 statement.

The deaths of these stars left their fans and loved ones reeling. While their music and performances will continue to be celebrated, their loss is a reminder of the importance of mental and physical health, and the need to support those who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional.

