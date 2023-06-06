“Pope Francis Returns to Vatican After Hospital Visit for Tests”

“Pope Francis hospital visit” : “Pope Francis Goes to Rome Hospital for Tests”

Pope Francis visited Rome’s primary hospital for medical examinations on Tuesday before returning to the Vatican. This visit occurred two months after he was hospitalized with severe bronchitis. The Vatican spokesperson reported this news.

Read Full story : Pope briefly at hospital for tests two months after bronchitis, /

News Source : By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and NICOLE WINFIELD | AP

Pope hospitalization Pope bronchitis follow-up Pope medical tests Pope healthcare update Pope respiratory health