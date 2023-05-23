“Popla Foothills Skyview Tower”: A Guide to Accessing Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to Activate the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

Introduction

Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be complicated. While some are as simple as walking up and interacting with the console, most are more difficult. Like other puzzles, you need to pay attention to your surroundings. When you find the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, you may be a little confused because nothing seems to be off in the area. Getting it going isn’t too difficult and can be done quickly. Here is how to activate the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom.

Step 1: Free the Trapped Worker

Getting the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom working is pretty easy. You just need to free a worker that became trapped. Directly in front of the tower, you will see a well. Jump down into it, and you will land in some water. Swim out, and you can talk to the worker that got trapped while looking for treasure. He says he can’t reach the pressure plate to get himself out.

Step 2: Use Ascend to Go Back Up Toward the Tower

Looking behind him, you should see another room that looks to be the way out of the area. Luckily for you, you have Zonai powers. Use Ascend, and you will go back up toward the tower. Make your way south, and jump down to the bottom of the hill area.

Step 3: Grab the Chest and Free the Worker

A cave entrance here leads you back to the trapped worker. Before you free him, grab the chest in the locked room on the left. All you have to do is use Ultrahand on the chest and pull it onto the pressure plate in front of it for some free Topaz. With that out of the way, make your way over to the trapped worker. Step on the pressure plate, and he will be freed and reward you with 50 Rupees.

Step 4: Interact with the Console to Reveal the Region on Your Map

When he is done talking, he will go up top and fix the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower for you. Use Ascend to quickly get back up and interact with the console to reveal this region on your map.

Conclusion

That is how to activate the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom. It takes a little bit of running around, but it is not too difficult for anyone who takes the time to look at their surroundings. Get this done and you can blast yourself into the sky and reach some nearby sky islands.

