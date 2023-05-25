“Popla Foothills Skyview Tower unlock TotK”: Unlocking the Skyview Tower in Popla Foothills: A Guide to Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Unlocking Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game that’s full of mysteries and secrets waiting to be uncovered. One of these secrets is the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, which requires some effort to unlock. In this guide, we’ll show you what you need to do and where you need to go to unlock this tower.

Finding the Maintenance Engineer

When you arrive at the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, you’ll notice that the activation pad isn’t working, and the maintenance person is missing. To find the engineer, you need to climb down the well near the tower, where you’ll find a pile of brown rocks with scraps of speech coming from behind it. You’ll need to destroy the wall either by blowing it up with a bomb flower or smashing it with a stone hammer. If you use a bomb flower, make sure to stand back.

Once you’ve destroyed the wall, you’ll meet the maintenance engineer, Elmerson. He’ll explain that he got trapped trying to plunder a nearby ruin. Now that you’ve found him, it’s time to free him and get him to fix the tower.

Freeing Elmerson

To free Elmerson, you need to use Ascend to go back to the surface. It’s best to ascend right in front of Elmerson’s cell. Once you’re back on the surface, head to the ruined village just south of the tower. From there, enter the cave where you’ll find Elmerson. Stand on the pressure pad to free him, after which he’ll go and fix the tower.

Activating the Tower

Once Elmerson has fixed the tower, you can activate it. Simply walk up to the activation pad and push the button. The tower will now be unlocked and ready to use.

Conclusion

Unlocking the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires a bit of effort, but it’s well worth it. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to unlock the tower and continue your adventure through the game. If you need more help with Tears of the Kingdom, check out our extensive range of guides.

News Source : Chris McMullen

Source Link :How to Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)/