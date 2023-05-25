“popover recipe”: How to Make the Best Popovers: A Winning Recipe

How to Make Perfect Popovers with Maple Butter

Technique Tip: Let the eggs and milk sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before making the batter.

Popovers are a classic breakfast pastry that is easy to make and always impressive. The key to making perfect popovers is to use room-temperature ingredients, and to follow the recipe closely. This recipe for popovers with maple butter is a delicious twist on the classic, and is sure to become a new favorite in your kitchen.

Swap Option: Use honey in place of maple syrup for a sweet butter that you can serve on the side of the warm popovers.

If you’re not a fan of maple syrup, or if you want to try something different, you can easily swap it out for honey. The honey butter will have a slightly different flavor, but it will still be delicious.

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 450 F. Brush a 6-cup popover tin with two tablespoons melted butter. Place the tin in the oven to heat up while you make the batter. In a 4-cup measuring glass, whisk eggs until the yolks and whites are completely homogenous and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add butter and milk and whisk to combine. Add flour and whisk until no lumps of flour remain. Pour batter into the popover pan, filling each cup about 3/4 of the way. Place the popover pan on a baking sheet and transfer to the oven. Bake immediately for 20 minutes, then drop the temperature to 350 F and bake for an additional 12 to 14 minutes. Do not open the oven until they have finished baking completely. While the popovers bake, make the maple butter. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, add the butter and maple syrup and beat until soft and fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Alternatively, you may use a hand mixer and glass bowl.

Conclusion

Popovers with maple butter are a delicious and impressive breakfast pastry that is easy to make. By following the recipe closely and using room-temperature ingredients, you can make perfect popovers every time. And by swapping out the maple syrup for honey, you can customize the recipe to your liking. Serve these warm popovers with a side of maple butter for a delicious and satisfying breakfast treat.

