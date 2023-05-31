“Poppy Seed Fruit Salad”: Exploring Tangy Fruit Salad with Poppy Seeds on Venango.com

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Tangy Poppy Seed Fruit Salad – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union

Are you looking for a refreshing and tangy fruit salad recipe? Look no further than this delicious Tangy Poppy Seed Fruit Salad recipe, sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This recipe combines a variety of sweet and tart fruits with a honey-lime dressing and poppy seeds for added texture and flavor. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a healthy and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

1 can (20 ounces) of unsweetened pineapple chunks, drained

1 pound fresh strawberries, quartered

2 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups fresh raspberries

2 medium navel oranges, peeled and sectioned

2 medium kiwifruit, peeled, halved, and sliced

Dressing:

2 to 4 tablespoons of honey

1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Directions

Place all fruit in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Drizzle the dressing over the fruit and toss gently to combine.

This recipe is easy to customize to your liking. You can easily swap out any of the fruits for your favorites or add in some additional ingredients like sliced almonds or chopped mint for added flavor and texture. Additionally, this recipe can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve it.

