“Poppy Seed Muffins”: Muffins with a Crumbly Lemon Poppy Seed Topping

Introduction

Lemon poppy seed crumble muffins are a delicious treat that is perfect for breakfast or as a snack. This muffin is moist, tender, and has a bright lemon flavor. The poppy seeds add a gentle crunch, while the crumble topping is sweet and buttery. In this article, we will discuss how to make lemon poppy seed crumble muffins.

Ingredients

To make lemon poppy seed crumble muffins, you will need the following ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

For the crumble topping, you will need:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners.

Step 2: Prepare the crumble topping

In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, melted butter, and salt. Mix until the mixture is crumbly. Set aside.

Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and poppy seeds.

Step 4: Cream the butter and sugar

In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy.

Step 5: Add the eggs and lemon zest

Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Stir in the lemon zest.

Step 6: Combine the wet ingredients

In a small bowl, whisk together the whole milk and lemon juice.

Step 7: Add the dry and wet ingredients

Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in three parts, alternating with the milk mixture. Mix until just combined.

Step 8: Fill the muffin cups

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each cup about 2/3 full.

Step 9: Add the crumble topping

Sprinkle the crumble topping over the muffin batter.

Step 10: Bake the muffins

Bake the muffins for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Step 11: Cool and serve

Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing them to a wire rack to cool completely. Serve and enjoy!

Conclusion

Lemon poppy seed crumble muffins are a delightful treat that you can enjoy any time of the day. With its bright lemon flavor, gentle crunch from the poppy seeds, and sweet buttery crumble topping, this muffin is sure to please your taste buds. Follow the instructions above to make your own batch of lemon poppy seed crumble muffins, and enjoy them with a cup of coffee or tea for a perfect breakfast or snack.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins Lemon Poppy Seed Crumble Recipe Easy Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins Lemon Poppy Seed Crumble Topping Healthy Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

News Source : Home Cooking Adventure

Source Link :Lemon Poppy Seed Crumble Muffins/