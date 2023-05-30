“Popular Netflix movies besides The Boss Baby”: Top Netflix Movies Currently Trending, Excluding \’The Boss Baby\’

“Missing” Takes Over Netflix as the Most Popular Movie

Netflix has become a go-to platform for movie lovers worldwide, with its vast collection of films and TV shows. One of the most popular genres on the platform is thriller movies, and “Missing” is currently the most-watched movie on Netflix. The standalone sequel to the 2018 hit “Searching” is a screenlife film that takes audiences on a thrilling ride as a teenage girl, played by Storm Reid, searches for her missing mother in Colombia.

“Missing” is a unique and innovative film that employs the screenlife technique, which portrays the movie almost entirely through computer or phone screens. The film’s director, Aneesh Chaganty, is a master of this technique, and he expertly weaves a gripping story that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Storm Reid delivers an excellent performance as the lead character, bringing her character’s emotions and struggles to life, making audiences root for her every step of the way. The movie is a testament to the power of technology, as it shows how the internet and social media can be used to find missing people. It also highlights the dangers and risks involved in traveling to foreign countries, especially for inexperienced tourists.

Apart from “Missing,” several other movies on Netflix’s top 10 list have titles that evoke family ties. “The Boss Baby” is the second most popular movie at the moment, and it tells the story of an imaginative 7-year-old whose parents bring home a highly unusual baby brother. The film has spawned a media franchise with a sequel, two television shows, and an interactive special.

“The Mother” is about an assassin who must come out of hiding to save her estranged daughter from dangerous criminals. “The Son” explores a father’s struggle to care for his troubled teenage son. “Dirty Grandpa” follows a lawyer who drives his grandfather to Florida during spring break. And “Mother’s Day” is a Polish action movie about a former special agent on a mission to rescue her kidnapped son.

Netflix has become a popular destination for movie lovers, and the platform’s ranking system provides an excellent way for audiences to discover new movies and TV shows. If you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, be sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

In conclusion, “Missing” is an excellent movie that deserves its place as the most popular movie on Netflix. It is a unique and thrilling film that showcases the power of technology and the dangers of traveling to foreign countries. Storm Reid delivers an outstanding performance, and the screenlife technique employed by the director makes the film even more engaging. If you haven’t watched it yet, be sure to add it to your watchlist.

News Source : Caroline Bologna

Source Link :The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides ‘The Boss Baby’/