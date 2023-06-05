“Popular Netflix Shows”: Apart from ‘Manifest’, These Are the Trending Shows on Netflix

Manifest: The Most Popular Show on Netflix

If you are an avid Netflix user, you may have noticed that the sci-fi drama series “Manifest” has been dominating the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show follows the story of a plane that disappears for five years, only to land safely with its passengers and crew completely unaware of the time that has passed. Originally an NBC series, “Manifest” was canceled after three seasons, but its success on Netflix prompted the company to revive the show for a fourth and final season. The first half of the season was released in November 2022, with the second part being released this past Friday.

“Manifest” has topped the charts as the most popular show on Netflix, and for good reason. The show has a thrilling storyline with a mix of sci-fi and drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The show’s success on Netflix is a testament to the power of streaming services in reviving canceled shows and giving them a second chance to thrive.

The second most popular show on Netflix right now is “Fubar,” an action-comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as a father and daughter who learn they are both CIA operatives and have been lying to each other for years. The show has received positive reviews for its hilarious and action-packed plot.

As we move down the rankings, other popular shows include the steamy Colombian drama “Fake Profile” and the dating reality series “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.” The CW sports drama “All American,” inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, has also been gaining popularity.

The full top 10 list of the most popular shows on Netflix right now includes “The Days,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “La Reina del Sur,” “Heartland,” “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” “S.W.A.T.,” “All American,” “Fake Profile,” “Fubar,” and “Manifest.”

If you want to stay up to date on everything coming to Netflix each week, be sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter. With so many exciting shows and movies to choose from, Netflix continues to be the go-to streaming service for millions of people around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling sci-fi drama or a hilarious action-comedy, there is something for everyone on Netflix.

“Stranger Things season 4” “Bridgerton” “The Queen’s Gambit” “Cobra Kai season 3” “The Crown season 4”

News Source : Caroline Bologna

Source Link :The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides ‘Manifest’/