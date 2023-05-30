“Popular routes nearby”: Discover Popular Routes Near You with Komoot’s New Tour Discover Feature

Komoot Tour Discover Feature: Empowering Users to Find Popular Routes

New Map Interface Displays Community-Suggested Rides, Walks and Runs

Komoot, the ride-sharing app, has recently introduced a Tour Discover feature that enables users to find popular routes starting from a specific location. With over 5.5 million tour recommendations globally, the app’s community continues to add to this daily, making it an extensive resource for users.

Filters for Customised Experience

The new Tour Discover feature comes with filters for elevation, duration and distance, making it easy for users to pick the right route for them. Additionally, users can set their surface preference, such as gravel or paved routes, and choose from difficulty settings like easy, intermediate and expert. The feature also allows users to decide whether they want to make their ride a loop or an out and back and ride on a paved or unpaved surface. These customised settings will help users receive suggestions that fit their needs and preferences.

Map Interface with Animated Direction Markers

The map interface displays routes starting from a location and includes animated direction markers within the Tour to keep users going in the right direction. It also displays highlight routes, which are popular community routes that have different but nearby start locations. Users can set their start-point via their current location, address or dropped pin.

Find Your Next Adventure

The Tour Discover feature can be found on the ‘Find your next adventure’ button on Komoot’s web page or app under the Discover feed. Once users have found their desired route, they can start navigating or customise the route in the Tour Planner section.

Conclusion

The Tour Discover feature empowers users to find popular routes, walks and runs suggested through community activity. With customised filters and a user-friendly map interface displaying animated direction markers, users can easily find and navigate their desired routes. The feature has already become an extensive resource for users worldwide, with the app’s community adding to the 5.5 million tour recommendations daily.

