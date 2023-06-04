“Pork Belly Recipe”: The Ultimate Pork Belly Recipe You Must Try

The Best Pork Belly Recipe Ever
Looking for a delicious and flavorful pork belly recipe? Look no further than this delicious recipe that will leave you wanting more.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of pork belly
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- 1 tablespoon of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 cup of chicken broth
- 1 cup of soy sauce
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F.
- Score the pork belly skin with a sharp knife in a diamond pattern. Be careful not to cut through the meat.
- In a small bowl, mix together the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Rub this mixture onto the pork belly, making sure to coat it evenly on all sides.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork belly, skin-side down, and cook until the skin is crispy and browned, about 5-7 minutes. Flip the pork belly over and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, grated ginger, and red pepper flakes.
- Place the pork belly in a baking dish and pour the soy sauce mixture over it. Cover the dish with foil and bake in the oven for 1.5-2 hours, or until the pork belly is tender and fully cooked.
- Remove the foil and broil the pork belly for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the skin is crispy and caramelized.
- Remove the pork belly from the oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Tips:
- For an even crispier skin, score the pork belly skin and then sprinkle it with a little bit of baking powder before cooking.
- If you don’t have chicken broth on hand, you can use water instead.
- If you prefer a spicier dish, increase the amount of red pepper flakes to your liking.
- Serve the pork belly with a side of rice and steamed veggies for a complete meal.
Conclusion:
This pork belly recipe is sure to impress your family and friends with its delicious flavors and tender texture. With a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can create a restaurant-quality dish in the comfort of your own home. Give it a try and see for yourself why it’s the best pork belly recipe ever.
