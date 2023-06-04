“Pork Belly Recipe”: The Ultimate Pork Belly Recipe You Must Try

The Best Pork Belly Recipe Ever

Looking for a delicious and flavorful pork belly recipe? Look no further than this delicious recipe that will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of pork belly

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 cup of chicken broth

1 cup of soy sauce

1 cup of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Score the pork belly skin with a sharp knife in a diamond pattern. Be careful not to cut through the meat. In a small bowl, mix together the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Rub this mixture onto the pork belly, making sure to coat it evenly on all sides. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork belly, skin-side down, and cook until the skin is crispy and browned, about 5-7 minutes. Flip the pork belly over and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, grated ginger, and red pepper flakes. Place the pork belly in a baking dish and pour the soy sauce mixture over it. Cover the dish with foil and bake in the oven for 1.5-2 hours, or until the pork belly is tender and fully cooked. Remove the foil and broil the pork belly for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the skin is crispy and caramelized. Remove the pork belly from the oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Tips:

For an even crispier skin, score the pork belly skin and then sprinkle it with a little bit of baking powder before cooking.

If you don’t have chicken broth on hand, you can use water instead.

If you prefer a spicier dish, increase the amount of red pepper flakes to your liking.

Serve the pork belly with a side of rice and steamed veggies for a complete meal.

Conclusion:

This pork belly recipe is sure to impress your family and friends with its delicious flavors and tender texture. With a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can create a restaurant-quality dish in the comfort of your own home. Give it a try and see for yourself why it’s the best pork belly recipe ever.

