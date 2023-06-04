Pork Chops Recipe: A Simple Recipe for Pork Chops and Mashed Potatoes

Quick and Easy Pork Chops with Smashed Potatoes Recipe
Looking for a delicious and easy dinner recipe that won’t take too much time and effort? Look no further than this quick and easy pork chops with smashed potatoes recipe! With just a few simple ingredients, you can have a hearty and satisfying meal on the table in no time.
Ingredients
- 4 bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds baby potatoes
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup milk
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper.
- Rub the spice mixture all over both sides of the pork chops.
- Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the pork chops to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until browned.
- Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes, until the pork chops are cooked through.
- While the pork chops are cooking, place the baby potatoes in a pot of salted water and bring to a boil.
- Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, until they are tender.
- Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot.
- Add the butter and milk to the pot and use a potato masher to smash the potatoes until they are slightly chunky.
- Season the smashed potatoes with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Remove the pork chops from the oven and let them rest for a few minutes before serving.
- Divide the smashed potatoes among four plates and top each plate with a pork chop.
Tips and Tricks
Here are a few tips and tricks to make this quick and easy pork chops with smashed potatoes recipe even better:
- For extra flavor, add some chopped fresh herbs to the smashed potatoes, such as parsley or chives.
- If you don’t have an oven-safe skillet, you can transfer the pork chops to a baking dish before baking them in the oven.
- For a healthier option, use boneless pork chops and reduce the amount of butter in the smashed potatoes.
- If you like your pork chops a little pink in the middle, reduce the baking time by a few minutes.
Conclusion
This quick and easy pork chops with smashed potatoes recipe is the perfect meal for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can have a delicious and satisfying dinner on the table in no time. So why not give it a try tonight?
- Pork chop recipe
- Smashed potato recipe
- Quick and easy dinner ideas
- Comfort food recipes
- One pan meals
News Source : Andrews Simple cooking
Source Link :Quick and Easy Pork Chops with Smashed Potatoes Recipe/