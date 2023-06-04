Pork Chops Recipe: A Simple Recipe for Pork Chops and Mashed Potatoes

Quick and Easy Pork Chops with Smashed Potatoes Recipe

Looking for a delicious and easy dinner recipe that won’t take too much time and effort? Look no further than this quick and easy pork chops with smashed potatoes recipe! With just a few simple ingredients, you can have a hearty and satisfying meal on the table in no time.

Ingredients

4 bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 pounds baby potatoes

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Rub the spice mixture all over both sides of the pork chops. Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until browned. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes, until the pork chops are cooked through. While the pork chops are cooking, place the baby potatoes in a pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, until they are tender. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Add the butter and milk to the pot and use a potato masher to smash the potatoes until they are slightly chunky. Season the smashed potatoes with salt and pepper, to taste. Remove the pork chops from the oven and let them rest for a few minutes before serving. Divide the smashed potatoes among four plates and top each plate with a pork chop.

Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips and tricks to make this quick and easy pork chops with smashed potatoes recipe even better:

For extra flavor, add some chopped fresh herbs to the smashed potatoes, such as parsley or chives.

If you don’t have an oven-safe skillet, you can transfer the pork chops to a baking dish before baking them in the oven.

For a healthier option, use boneless pork chops and reduce the amount of butter in the smashed potatoes.

If you like your pork chops a little pink in the middle, reduce the baking time by a few minutes.

Conclusion

This quick and easy pork chops with smashed potatoes recipe is the perfect meal for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can have a delicious and satisfying dinner on the table in no time. So why not give it a try tonight?

Pork chop recipe Smashed potato recipe Quick and easy dinner ideas Comfort food recipes One pan meals

News Source : Andrews Simple cooking

Source Link :Quick and Easy Pork Chops with Smashed Potatoes Recipe/