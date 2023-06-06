“Pork Pozole Recipe”: RECIPE FOR RED PORK POZOLE – Pozole Rojo with Pork Meat

How to Make Pork Pozole Rojo Recipe – Red Pork Pozole – Pozole Rojo Con Carne De Puerco Posole

Introduction

Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup that is typically served during celebrations and special occasions. There are different variations of pozole, but one of the most popular is pork pozole rojo, which is a rich and flavorful soup made with pork meat, hominy, and a variety of spices. In this article, we will be sharing a step-by-step guide on how to make pork pozole rojo at home.

Ingredients

To make pork pozole rojo, you will need the following ingredients:

2 lbs of pork shoulder or pork butt, cut into small pieces

1 can of hominy (29 oz), drained and rinsed

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 dried guajillo chiles, seeded and stemmed

2 dried ancho chiles, seeded and stemmed

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tablespoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

6 cups of water

Instructions

Start by preparing the pork meat. Cut the pork shoulder or pork butt into small pieces, and season them with salt and black pepper. Heat up a large pot over medium-high heat, and add the pork meat. Cook the meat until it is browned and crispy, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Once the meat is browned, remove it from the pot and set it aside on a plate. In the same pot, add the chopped onion and minced garlic. Cook them for a few minutes until they are soft and translucent. While the onion and garlic are cooking, prepare the chiles. Remove the seeds and stems from the dried guajillo chiles and dried ancho chiles. You can also remove the veins if you prefer a milder flavor. Once the onion and garlic are cooked, add the chiles to the pot. Stir them around for a minute or two to release their flavors. Add the cumin, oregano, and salt to the pot, and stir everything together. Add the pork meat back to the pot, and pour in 6 cups of water. Stir everything together, and bring the soup to a boil. Once the soup is boiling, reduce the heat to low, and let it simmer for about 2 hours. Stir the soup occasionally to prevent the hominy from sticking to the bottom of the pot. After 2 hours, add the hominy to the soup. Stir everything together, and let the soup simmer for another 30 minutes. Taste the soup, and adjust the seasoning if necessary. You can add more salt or pepper to taste. Once the soup is done, serve it hot with your favorite toppings. Some popular toppings for pork pozole rojo include shredded cabbage, diced onion, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges.

Conclusion

Making pork pozole rojo at home is easier than you might think, and it’s a great way to celebrate Mexican culture and cuisine. With the right ingredients and a little bit of patience, you can create a delicious and satisfying soup that will impress your friends and family. So go ahead and give this recipe a try, and enjoy a bowl of pork pozole rojo today!

