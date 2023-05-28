Pork Vindaloo Recipe BC: Christelle’s Pork Vindaloo: A Beloved Family Recipe from British Columbia

How to Make Pork Vindaloo: A Traditional Goan Dish

Pork Vindaloo is a traditional Goan dish that has been popular for centuries. This dish has a unique flavor that is derived from a mix of spices and vinegar. Despite the number of chili peppers used in the recipe, it is not too spicy. In this article, we will take you through the steps to make this delicious dish at home.

Ingredients:

1 kg Pork chops

2 Big Onions

Salt as per taste

Pork Vindaloo paste/masala Ingredients:

15 Kashmiri chilies (red and dried), deseeded

4 – 6 Garlic flakes

1″ piece of ginger

2 Teaspoons of cumin seeds

2 Tablespoons of turmeric powder

1″ piece of cinnamon

3 – 6 peppercorns

3 – 6 cloves

A tablespoon of sugar

Vinegar preferably malt if you don’t have Goan (palm or cashew vinegar)

Procedure:

In a mixing bowl, add your fine chops of pork along with some salt. This should help dry the pieces. Grind the chilies with the rest of the dry spices along with some vinegar, not too much into it, and a little bit of water too. Once you have your paste/masala ready, you can add it to the pork chops and mix it up well. Make sure all the pieces of meat are evenly mixed with the paste/masala. Add a little vinegar to the meat, mix it up, and leave it to marinate overnight in the fridge. When ready to cook, chop and blend large onions and then add to the pork. Add the blended onions, here it gets its specific color because we used the same blender that was used for the vindaloo paste/masala. Heat a large cooking pot with cooking oil and add the paste, gradually adding the marinated pork chops. Refrain from adding water at this time. Now add a few peppercorns, a little cinnamon, and a few cloves to the dish when frying the meat and you can render the fat as well at this time. After a little while of frying, gradually add some water and let it cook on a slow flame. Add a tablespoon of sugar to balance the flavors. Let the vindaloo simmer on a low flame as the meat soaks in the masala and it gets cooked. Alternatively, you can braise it in the oven for around two hours. Serve with steamed rice and roasted potatoes.

In conclusion, Pork Vindaloo is an easy to make dish that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. With its unique blend of spices and vinegar, it is a dish that is sure to impress. So why not give it a try and see for yourself why it is so popular in Goa and beyond. Enjoy!

