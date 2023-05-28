“Pork Vindaloo Recipe”: Christelle’s Pork Vindaloo: A Beloved Family Recipe

Favourite Family Recipe Finalist Christelle Vaz Shares Goan Delight with Joe Fortes Executive Chef Wayne Sych

Christelle Vaz, one of the finalists in the Favourite Family Recipe contest, recently shared her traditional Goan dish with Joe Fortes Executive Chef Wayne Sych. The recipe has been passed down through generations in her family and is a perfect representation of the rich and diverse culture of Goa.

The Recipe: Goan Fish Curry

The Goan fish curry is a popular dish in the coastal state of Goa in India, which is known for its seafood delicacies. The dish is a perfect blend of spices, coconut milk, and fish, which results in a lip-smacking taste that is hard to resist. Here’s how you can make the dish:

Ingredients:

1 pound firm white fish such as halibut or cod

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 tomato, chopped

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Clean the fish and cut it into bite-sized pieces. Sprinkle some salt and turmeric powder on it and keep it aside. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns translucent. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for a minute. Add the chopped tomato and cook until it turns soft and mushy. Add the tamarind paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the coconut milk and mix well. Let it simmer for a few minutes. Add the fish pieces and let it cook for 5-7 minutes or until the fish is fully cooked. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot with steamed rice.

The Taste Test:

Joe Fortes Executive Chef Wayne Sych tasted the Goan fish curry prepared by Christelle Vaz and was left impressed with the flavors and taste of the dish. He appreciated the perfect balance of spices, coconut milk, and fish, which made the dish a perfect treat for seafood lovers. He also praised the simplicity of the recipe, which made it easy for anyone to prepare the dish at home.

Conclusion:

The Goan fish curry is a delicious and flavorful dish that is loved by many. Christelle Vaz’s recipe is a perfect representation of the traditional Goan cuisine and is a must-try for anyone who loves seafood. With its simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, this dish can be easily prepared at home and is sure to impress your family and friends.

Indian cuisine Spicy dishes Family traditions Curry recipes Slow cooker meals

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Favourite Family Recipe: Christelle’s Pork Vindaloo/