How to Make the Perfect Bowl of Porridge, According to a World Porridge-Making Championships Finalist

Toby Wilson is not your average porridge enthusiast. He not only owns one spurtle (the traditional Scottish porridge-making implement), but five. His collection includes one from a museum gift shop, another made by a friend’s mother, and three from his time as a finalist in the 2022 World Porridge-Making Championships. As the only Australian to make it to the top six, Wilson received a special spurtle branded with fire, which he considers his most prized possession.

This year, the World Porridge-Making Championships will celebrate its 30th birthday in Carrbridge, a small village in the Scottish Highlands. Competitors from all over the world gather for an opening parade and a performance by local primary school students who sing a song about oats. The competition is cut-throat yet humble, earnest yet self-aware.

To prepare for the competition, Wilson made countless bowls of porridge adhering strictly to the competition rules. The “traditional porridge” category only allows water, untreated oatmeal, and salt. No milk, rolled oats, or other accoutrements are permitted. This regimen transformed Wilson from a mere oataphile to a porridge purist with a nuanced palate.

The Perfect Bowl of Porridge

Wilson believes that anyone can make porridge like the champions do. According to him, the key is to use whole-oat groats instead of rolled oats or quick-cook oats, which have a flatter flavor. He stone-grinds the oat groats on his commercial mill designed for wet-milling nixtamalized maize, which he purchased as a toy for his taco eatery Ricos Tacos. For those without a mill, store-bought steel-cut oats are an excellent alternative. They take longer to cook, but an overnight soak will speed things up.

Wilson uses Scottish mineral water for the competition, but filtered water will do. He also adds salt, which is critical for bringing flavor and dimension to the porridge. For a one-person serve, Wilson adds about a teaspoon of salt, as he likes his porridge salty.

The golden ratio is one part oats to three parts water. Wilson uses whatever measuring vessel is available, such as a teacup, to measure the ingredients. He then throws all the ingredients into a saucepan over medium-high heat and brings the mixture to a high simmer. Once the mixture reaches a gentle blip, he stirs the porridge with a spurtle or a wooden spoon.

The oats should be al dente, cooked through with a slight bite. If the mixture thickens too much before the oats are properly plump and hydrated, add extra water as needed. The cooking process should take between 10 and 15 minutes.

To serve, Wilson tops his porridge with a pat of butter and a sprinkle of brown sugar. He also suggests having a small bowl of cold cream on the side if you are used to the flavor of milk in your porridge. Then dip your warm porridge in, spoonful by spoonful, for a pleasing hot-cold contrast.

In conclusion, making the perfect bowl of porridge is not rocket science. All it takes is a few simple ingredients, the right ratio, and a bit of patience. As Wilson says, “The porridge [is] the show itself, not a vehicle for bananas, nuts, berries, honey, all that kind of stuff.” So, forget the fancy toppings and enjoy the pure, unadulterated taste of a well-made bowl of porridge.

