Port Arthur Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash: Shanay Stevenson, 33, Identified as Victim

Shanay Stevenson : Port Arthur Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash: Shanay Stevenson Identified as Victim

Shanay Stevenson, a 33-year-old woman from Port Arthur, died in a single-vehicle crash after losing control of her vehicle and hitting the center and outside guardrails before being ejected. According to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department, Beaumont Police responded to the incident on June 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. on Cardinal Drive East at Sulphur Plant Road. EMS arrived on the scene but pronounced the victim dead. The police department is still investigating the case, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

News Source : Lupita Villarreal

