Port Arthur Woman Shanay Stevenson Dies in Tragic Accident After Being Ejected from Vehicle

Shanay Stevenson Obituary

Port Arthur resident Shanay Stevenson passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 27. She was tragically killed after being ejected from her vehicle following an accident.

Shanay was born on May 18, 1994, in Port Arthur, Texas. She attended and graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to pursue her passion for nursing at Lamar State College.

Shanay was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her infectious smile and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her. She had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

In her free time, Shanay enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel, try new foods, and dance.

Shanay is survived by her parents, siblings, and many family members and friends who loved her deeply.

The loss of Shanay has left a void in the hearts of many, and she will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.

Fatal car accident Ejection from vehicle Port Arthur tragedy Traffic fatalities Mourning for Shanay Stevenson